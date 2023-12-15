Gospel singer Pedro Henrique suffers massive heart attack on stage, dies

Pedro Henrique, a 30-year-old Brazilian gospel singer, died during a live performance after collapsing on stage at a religious event in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana.The event was streamed online, and the visuals show Pedro at the edge of the stage, interacting with the audience and singing his celebrated track 'Vai Ser TÂ£o Lindo.' Suddenly, he appears to lose his balance, and then falls backward and crashes to the ground.

People who were at the event quickly ran to assist Henrique, who was then taken to a nearby clinic, where he was declared dead. Henrique was brought to a local clinic, where his demise was officially declared. Todah Music, Henrique's record label, informed Radio 93 that the singer had experienced a severe heart attack. Henrique was described as "a cheerful young man, a friend to all" on the record label. the only kid, a current husband, and an extremely devoted father.

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their 19-month-old daughter, Zoe. Gospel influencer Barreto was silent on the matter as of Thursday. Before taking the stage at the private church ceremony, Henrique made light of his tired state a few hours earlier.

Henrique started singing at the age of 3. He began performing professionally in 2015, following the release of multiple songs on his YouTube channel. He joined a local band, with which he recorded one album, Grande é o Senhor, over three years.

In 2019, Henrique departed from the band and started a solo career, releasing his debut single, Não Falhou. He was supposed to launch a new project on Thursday night on his YouTube channel. According to Henrique's team, the wake and funeral will take place at the artist's birthplace of Porto Seguro, Bahia.