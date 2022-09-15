Govind Namdev on working on 5 projects: Every 3 to 4 days I shoot for a different character

Mumbai, Sep 15 Veteran actor Govind Namdev is shooting for five projects back-to-back, which includes movies such as 'Sam Bahadur', 'Gandhi Talks', 'Bombay Don' and 'Oh My God 2' to name a few, juggling different characters.

Govind said: "I have been juggling between 5-6 different characters for last 6 months. Every 3 to 4 days I shoot for a different character of a completely different genre. And I'm really enjoying the invigorating transition from one character to another."

"So this year's last three months are going to be very exciting and fulfilling for me, as I am really looking forward to the most probable release of these diverse projects and hoping that my hard work will leave a lasting mark in the audiences' heart through my performance..."

The actor said that he has always put in a great deal of effort in developing each of his characters, their specific demeanours, physical nuances, emotional and mental states.

"...And paid special attention to bring a completely different personality to life on screen through each of them."

Govind will be a significant part of film maker Meghna Gulzar's much anticipated film 'Sam Bahadur'. The biographical drama features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes.

He will then be seen in film 'Gandhi Talks' directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The movie will feature stars from south like Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari. 'Gandhi Talks' is speculated to be a Silent Film based on a dark satirical comedy. The movie is touted to focus on capitalism and racism existing in the society.

Next, he will be seen in film 'Bombay Don' by Shravan Kumar. It stars Jimmy Shergil and Abhimanyu Singh based on one night's murder spree to become a Don in Mumbai's underworld.

His projects set to release this year include 'Masala King' and 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan', starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi which is helmed by Arshad Syed. He then returns in 'Oh My God 2'.

Besides, he has web-series such as 'Chota Yadav' and Inspector Avinash'.

