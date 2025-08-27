Govinda and Wife Sunita Ahuja Celebrate Ganeshotsav Together Amid Divorce Rumours: 'No One Can Separate Us'

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the news for a long time, courtesy of their divorce rumours. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted together at the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.Dressed in maroon traditional attire, the couple greeted paparazzi and media persons and then broke the silence on the divorce rumours. 'If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above. My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this,' denying the rumours of filing for divorce, Sunita Ahuja told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Denying rumours of filing for divorce from husband actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja says, "If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My… pic.twitter.com/Aj5NmlbGNV — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Earlier, Govinda's sister, the manager and their daughter Tina have refuted the separation claims. However, Govinda's manager told HT, the couple's rough patch is old news. The two not only moved on from it but are also very much together. Earlier, Govinda's sister, the manager and their daughter Tina have refuted the separation claims. However, Govinda's manager told HT, the couple's rough patch is old news. The two not only moved on from it but are also very much together. On the work front, Govinda is currently busy gearing up for his big screen comeback with the film Duniyadari. This will mark his return to films after the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, where the actor played a double role. Sunita Ahuja, on the other hand, recently started her YouTube channel. Her first vlog was loved by millions of fans. Meanwhile, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his much-awaited Bollywood debut this year. We wish the family all the best!