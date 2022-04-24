Govinda: I want to give my trophy to Aarav as he's the real Hero No. 1

Mumbai, April 24 Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1' Govinda got so impressed with 'DID L'il Masters' contestant Aarav Sreshtha's performance, that he called him the real 'Hero No. 1' on the show.

The Bollywood actor was seen as a celebrity guest on the dance reality show and he was stunned to see Aarav's moves on his popular track 'Laal Dupatte Wali Tera Naam Toh Bata'.

Govinda mentioned: "Today, I want to give my trophy to Aarav as he is the real Hero No. 1 to me. I believe every kid who is responsible enough to support his family financially at this tender age is pure at heart and deserves a grand salute."

He recalled his childhood days and his years of struggle in the industry, saying: "I remember, I was 13 years old when I used to feel helpless watching my mother work so hard and feed 7 children. As soon as I got a little older, I came to Mumbai and started struggling in Rajshri Productions.

"That was a time when I was ready to do any role or job that they could give me since I couldn't see my mother working so hard alone and feeding the entire family. I believe everyone should pray to have a son like Aarav in today's day and age, who is helping his family at such a young age."

Aarav's mother also expressed her gratitude towards Govinda, saying: "I feel so grateful to be able to meet Govinda ji. We belong to Nepal, but we have always felt connected to him through his movies. Today, in my eyes, I believe Aarav has already won the 'DID L'il Masters' since he got such appreciation from a superstar like him. Today, Aarav's dreams are fulfilled, and we have got everything we desired for."

'DID L'il Masters 5' airs on Zee TV.

