Govt of India announces two day national mourning on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died on Sunday morning due to post-Covid complications, according to people familiar with the matter. As a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12am at Breach Candy hospital where she was treated for coronavirus disease.“She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated but due to post-Covid complications she passed away,” said N Santhanam, chief executive officer of Breach Candy Hospital.Mangeshkar's family has planned is to take her mortal remains to Prabhu Kunj, her residence, for two hours and from there to Shivaji Park for public Darshan before cremation. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today.