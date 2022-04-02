Grammys 2022: Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to present

The Grammys 2022 just got a little more star power. The Recording Academy has announced the slate of presenters for music's biggest night, set to take place on Sunday.

Current Grammy nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jae Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie are the presenters for this year's Grammys ceremony, reported Variety.

Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymee Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

The show will also pay a special tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 on March 25 while the band was on tour in South America.

The ceremony will also highlight three musical genres -- gospel/Christian, tropical Latin and bluegrass -- that are not traditionally part of the show, presumably as bumpers leading into commercial breaks.

The Grammys 2022, being hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

( With inputs from ANI )

