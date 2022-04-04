Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga honours Tony Bennett in moving performance

There are a million reasons to love Lady Gaga, and the singer-actor's performance honouring veteran singer Tony Bennett at the 2022 Grammys is another one to add to the list.

The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas to deliver a monumental performance of 'Love For Sale' and 'Do I Love You'.

Following a videotaped introduction from Bennett, the 'House of Gucci' actor performed 'Love For Sale' and 'Do I Love You' in a beautiful powder blue gown. As she sang, photos of her and Bennett played in the background, bringing Gaga to tears as she finished her performance.

She looked into the camera, saying, "I love you, Tony."

It's a big night for Gaga. In addition to performing, she is nominated in five categories along with Bennett. Their rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' is up for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video while their album 'Love for Sale' is in the running for Album of the Year.

The duet partners are also up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Gaga and Bennett already had 12 and 18 Grammys respectively before tonight's award show.

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row.

( With inputs from ANI )

