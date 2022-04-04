Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic wins Song Of The Year award for 'Leave The Door Open'

American R&B super duo Silk Sonic, which includes singer Bruno Mars and rapper-singer Anderson .Paak, has won the song of the year award at the 2022 Grammys for 'Leave The Door Open'.

The honour was presented to them by Oscar and Grammy winner Questlove. While accepting the honour, in their acceptance speech, Mars expressed gratitude for collaborators on the album and co-writer Dernst Emile dedicated the award to his recently deceased mother.

Silk Sonic had opened the 2022 Grammy awards show with a live performance of their track '777'. Their song 'Leave the Door Open' has also already won best R&B performance, tying with Jazmine Sullivan's 'Pick Up Your Feelings', and is additionally nominated for record of the year.

Song of the year is a songwriters' award, bestowed by the Recording Academy upon the scribes of their pick for the year's best-penned song. Last year's winner was H.E.R. for 'I Can't Breathe', she was nominated for the same award this year.

The number of nominees in this category had been expanded from eight to 10 contenders this year, along with the other three general field categories.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trevor Noah is hosting the event for the second year in a row.

( With inputs from ANI )

