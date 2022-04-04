Grammys 2022: Taylor Hawkins honoured in emotional tribute video

Los Angeles, April 4 Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was honoured at the Grammys in an emotional tribute video after he died on March 25 at the age of 50.

The video, set to Foo Fighters' 'My Hero', showed live footage of Hawkins along with photos of the drummer taking centre stage as a singer.

Hawkins often traded places with frontman Dave Grohl to perform a Queen song at Foo Fighters shows, reports 'Variety'.

Foo Fighters were nominated twice this year, for best rock album and rock performance. The band was also scheduled to perform at the Grammys.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, just before the band was set to play Festival Estereo Picnic. His untimely death also came just two days before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the Lollapalooza Brazil.

The band has cancelled all their upcoming tour dates across the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Hawkins recently starred alongside Grohl and other Foo Fighters members Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and Pat Smear in 'Studio 666', a comedic horror movie that follows the band as they record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.

