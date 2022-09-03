'Gratitude is my new attitude,' says Simbu

Chennai, Sep 3 Looking to answer detractors who often chose to fault him for his attitude, actor Silambarasan, better known as Simbu, has said that gratitude is his new attitude.

The actor, while participating in the audio launch event of his eagerly-awaited film, 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu', said: "Today, just before arriving here, there were some who were asking me what I was going to speak on stage. They suggested that I turn emotional again like how I did at the 'Maanaadu' event as it could prove lucky. I will not do so. It is only now that they (the people) have wiped away my tears. My heartfelt thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu, who braved heavy rains to watch 'Maanaadu' and make it a hit. I will never forget it."

"They always say that Simbu has a lot of attitude. Let me tell you that after 'Maanaadu' and now, 'Vendu Thanindhadu Kaadu', my attitude is gratitude. Gratitude is my new attitude."

The actor also suggested to youngsters present at the venue to be grateful to all those who had helped them at any point in time.

"To all the youngsters here, there may be people who may have helped us in some small way at some point in time. We may think that we deserve it and that is why they have helped us. It is not so. It is because of their goodness that they have helped you. Therefore, please be grateful to all those who may have helped you at some point in time."

"To my fans, I request you to please take good care of your parents during their last days. The last time I met you all at Maanaadu's pre-release event, I had told to you that I will take care of all my problems. You just take care of me. I will not say that again to you as I know you will take care of me. This time, I just want to tell you that I will not forget this fact," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor