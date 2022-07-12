Great Khali slaps toll booth worker, shocking video goes viral!

The Great Khali allegedly misbehaved with a toll employee in the Phillaur area of Jalandhar district of Punjab. The former professional wrestler, reportedly, slapped him.The toll employee allegedly entered his car to click the photographs when Khali lost his cool. In the video, it is seen that police had to take stock of the matter. The toll employee, in the video, is repeatedly asking the wrestler, “Why did you slap me?”

Khali made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class.He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on 10 February 2022