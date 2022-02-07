Green Day member Billie Joe Armstrong's classic car gets stolen

American punk rock band Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed that his 1962 Chevy II had been stolen in Costa Mesa, California.

The 49-year-old musician, on Saturday, took to his Twitter handle and shared several photos of the missing classic.

Alongside the pics, he wrote, "My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police." Billie concluded, "Please re-post, and find this car!!"

Meanwhile, the famed singer has been teasing new music of late, albeit in a cryptic manner. The band had shared a number of clips on Instagram featuring what appeared to be new music but offered no context.

However, the song '1972', the birth year of all three members of the band, was featured prominently in the clips.

As per Fox News, it was announced just over a week ago that Green Day would headline the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida, on March 19 alongside The Lumineers.

( With inputs from ANI )

