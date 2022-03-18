Greg Finley joins crime thriller 'Gemini Lounge'

'The Flash' fame Greg Finley has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the crime thriller titled 'Gemini Lounge'.

As per Variety, the film, which features Emile Hirsch, is directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, who is best known for helming Mob Town.

In the upcoming project, Hirsch star as Bobby Belucci, a demoted detective who goes undercover in an attempt to take down the mob's most ruthless killer. As Belucci loses himself in the role, he finds his life spiralling out of control - and with it, his last chance at redemption.

Finley is set to play one of the mob's hitmen, gangster Anthony Senter.

( With inputs from ANI )

