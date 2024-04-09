Gudi Padwa 2024: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Shares Glimpse Of Their Festive Celebration (Watch Video)

On the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, Riteish Deshmukh , shared some truly heartwarming moments with fans. In the video, the actor can be seen teaching his kids Riaan and Rahyl how to make a Gudi. In one of the videos, Genelia humorously prodded Riteish to take on more of the day's tasks, bringing a light-hearted vibe to the festive preparations giving insight into the Gudi preparation.

This year, the Gudi Padwa festival is being celebrated today on April 9. According to Drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi began at 11:50 PM on April 8 and will conclude at 08:30 PM on April 9.For Maharashtrians and Konkanis, Gudi Padwa marks the new beginning. It symbolises the beginning of a new cycle known as Samvatsara, which lasts 60 years. Each of these sixty years is identified by a unique name.The festival of Gudi Padwa is considered important since it is believed that Lord Brahma created the cosmos on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, which is observed on Gudi Padwa day. According to another legend, Lord Ram, Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar, returned to Ayodhya on this day after killing Ravana and ending his 14-year exile.

Gudi Padwa is traditionally celebrated by hoisting a gudi. The gudi is a flag-like structure constructed of bamboo, silk, and cloth that is adorned with flowers, neem leaves, and a copper or silver pot. It is typically displayed outside dwellings, on terraces, or at the front door. People use flowers, mango leaf torans, and rangolis to clean and adorn their homes. Dishes like modak, shrikhand, and puran poli are cooked and shared with friends and family. People go to temples to ask for blessings and pray.