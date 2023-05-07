Guess who proud mommy Gauri Khan spotted at office today?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is already catching the eyes.

On Sunday, proud mommy Gauri Khan shared a video as she spotted her daughter Suhana Khan's hoarding from her office window.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the video which featured Suhana's large-sized billboard in a beauty brand endorsement.

She captioned the video, "Guess who I spotted at the office today?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Gauri's office can be seen at the start of the video clip with chairs kept aside from the table. Suhana could be seen giving an excited expression in a red pantsuit complimented with matching lipstick.

As soon as she shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Reacting to Gauri's post, Suhana dropped kissing and red heart emojis.

Actor Malaika Arora also wrote, "Awwwwww".

Deanne Panday and Neha Dhupia also dropped heart emojis.

Recently, Suhana was announced as the new brand ambassador of a beauty brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie.

It is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan' and in director Rajkumar Hir's 'Dunki'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor