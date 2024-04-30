Guitarist Amandeep Singh chuffed to have shared Vancouver stage with Diljit

Mumbai, April 30 Guitarist Amandeep Singh, the son of renowned musicians and singers Bhupinder Singh and Mitali Singh, recently performed alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at his Vancouver concert.

Amandeep considers it an honour to have performed alongside an artiste of Diljit's stature. Amandeep perfectly complemented Diljit's high-voltage performance at the Vancouver concert as it left audiences mesmerised.

About sharing the stage with Diljit, Amandeep said, "It was an absolute honour to perform alongside Diljit Dosanjh at the Vancouver concert."

"Music has this incredible ability to bring people together, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that magic. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way," he added.

As Amandeep Singh continues to push the boundaries of musical expression, he stands as a testament to the transformative power of art and the enduring spirit of creativity.

