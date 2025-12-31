Gul Panag opens up about body changes, recalls putting on a dress ‘trembling in fear’

Mumbai, Dec 31 Actress Gul Panag has spoken candidly about navigating body changes and the emotional toll that often comes with them.

In a recent post on Instagram, she recalled moments of standing before her wardrobe and putting on a dress with trepidation, unsure whether it would zip up or not. Sharing how weight fluctuations and changing body dynamics have reshaped her relationship with clothes, Gul highlighted the anxiety many women quietly experience. On Wednesday, Gul posted a series of her candid photos and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Accepting life is an adventure A lot of people know me for my sense of and love for adventure. In fact, I’m often asked what adventure means to me. And over the years, I’ve figured out that answer.”

“Adventure is not being reckless. Adventure, to me, is taking calculated risks while factoring in all possible outcomes. It is the thrill of the unexpected, even though you may have mapped out potential outcomes. It takes you out of your comfort zone and puts you back in a primordial world, where literally anything can happen.”

The former Femina Miss India Universe added, “The I had a breakthrough this year in terms of adventure. No matter how much one plans- plans do go awry. I have started to accept that every day will be like an adventure. It has allowed me to be less control freak-ish. You plan to the best of your ability and then you leave the rest, because it’s not in your hands. Just like I pursue any other adventure.”

“When we pilots fly, we plan and file alternates. And contingencies. Hope for fair weather but prepare for the worst. I’m trying to apply that principle in day to day life. Will things turn out the way I plan, or won’t they? Will the offspring be accommodative or not? Will my clothes fit today or not? On the topic of clothes—that has REALLY been an adventure. One day, I’m fitting comfortably into my jeans. The jeans. The ones I have strived so hard over the years to always fit into. And then, literally the next day, I won’t be able to zip them up. The weighing scale is my enemy, showing variations of up to 5 kgs in a span of 48 hours.”

Gul Panag concluded the post by saying, “Some days, I put on a dress trembling in fear—will I be able to zip it up? And if I can, I’m on top of the world. But if I can’t, I go downhill rapidly. You get the picture. So now, I’ve decided to view my body and the clothes it will fit into with the same sense of adventure. No fixed outcomes. Prepared for adventure. I have two sets of clothes: comfort-fit or loose-fit (which become fitted on certain days), and normal fitted clothes. Depending on what fits, that’s what I wear. Because that’s the new (perimenopause induced) adventure I’m currently living in.”

