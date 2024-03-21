Gulshan Devaiah: Anurag Kashyap has contributed a great deal to my career

Mumbai, March 21 Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap are all set to share screen space in a yet-untitled action series, which is said to be a remake of 'Bad Cop: Kriminell'.

Having worked with the filmmaker several times, the actor credits him for contributing a great deal to his career.

They have previously collaborated on multiple projects including 'Shaitan', 'Hunterrr', 'That Girl in Yellow Boots', and 'Peddlers'.

Gulshan expressed his gratitude towards Anurag, stating: "Anurag gave me my first break in ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’, he then directed me in an ad, he produced two films I was in, ‘Shaitan’ and ‘Hunterrr’, he’s producer on my upcoming film ‘Litter Thomas’.”

The actor added: “So he has easily contributed a great deal to my career and I’m eternally grateful. Now to share the screen space with him as my co-actor is a very happy moment for me."

Helmed by director Aditya Datt and created by Rensil D'Silva and Hussain Dalal, the series explores Mumbai's underbelly.

