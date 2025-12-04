Gulshan Devaiah makes Telugu debut with ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’: Always hoped to collaborate with Samantha

Mumbai, Dec 4 After making his debut in Kannada with Kantara and gearing up for his Tamil web series Legacy alongside R. Madhavan, actor Gulshan Devaiah is now set to expand his horizons with his first-ever Telugu project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actor, who is a part of Maa Inti Bangaram, a film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu under her home banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, is overjoyed with the opportunity as he always hoped to collaborate with her.

Gulshan told IANS: “I’ve always hoped to collaborate with Samantha, and this project arrived at just the right moment.”

The official mahurat ceremony of the film was recently held. Gulshan also shared glimpses from the mahurat and announcement on his social media, sparking excitement among fans about his entry into Telugu cinema.

The actor added: “I’m deeply immersed in preparing for my role in MIB. I can’t reveal much about the film or my character yet, but it’s a demanding part and I’m doing everything I can to rise to the challenge, and hopefully not mess it up”.

Gulshan is known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr. He has starred in web series such as Afsos, Duranga, Dahaad,Guns & Gulaabs and Bad Cop.

The actor’s latest project is the “Perfect Family”, directed by Sachin Pathak. It also stars Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak, and Neha Dhupia. It was released on 27th November on the Jar Series YouTube channel.

The series is produced by Ajay Rai of Jhaar Pictures, with Mohit Chhabra and Pankaj Tripathi as the debut producer. The show explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.

