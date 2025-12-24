Gulshan Devaiah Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Kantara Chapter 1 Controversy: “I Don’t Know What His Intent Was”

Ranveer Singh got into major controversy after he recreated a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, and called Ullalthi Daiva, a female ghost during international Film Festival of India . He received backlash from social media form his act. Recently Gulshan Devaiah, who played role of King in film reacted to the controversy.

Gulshan told NDTV that, "My personal views are not popular views. I really don't get affected by such things so much. But if somebody feels disrespected or something, I understand. Ranveer apologised as well. Let's take it with that. I don't know what his intent was - only he knows. We all make mistakes when we get excited, and that scene in the film was so integral and really affected us. It was very 'romanchak (interesting).'"

Ranveer's actions offended the religious sentiments of the Tulu people, leading to a complaint against him. Gulshan commented that while he personally wasn't affected, he understood the Tulu community's perspective and accepted Ranveer's apology, suggesting others do the same. He further wrote, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

