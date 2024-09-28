Gulshan Grover reveals son Sanjay's plans to join acting industry at IIFA Utsavam

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : At the IIFA Utsavam 2024, veteran actor Gulshan Grover shared his happiness about both his career and his son, Sanjay Grover.

The actor, best known as the "Bad Man" of Bollywood, expressed how proud he is of his son's achievements in both Hollywood and Bollywood and also revealed he is going to act soon.

"So I'm in a happy state. And I'm also very happy that my son, Sanjay Grover, who has been a film producer in Hollywood studio MGM, has finally come to India after my emotional blackmail, and crying. He's produced two films, one with a Hollywood director for international audiences and a Bollywood film. My son, Sanjay Grover, is going to be acting soon," Gulshan told ANI.

Gulshan also spoke on his own journey in the film industry and how grateful he feels for the love and support he continues to receive.

"It's been a great journey. Extremely happy. Extremely happy and grateful to the filmmakers, audiences, that they've been very kind and their love has not reduced. In fact, it has enhanced," the actor shared.

"And I do films that really, really mean a lot to me. Roles that mean a lot to me. I just don't do everything. My last release was Indian 2 with my dear friend and one of the great actors, Kamal Hassan," he added.

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor