Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to welcome second child, months after birth of first baby

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The duo is supremely excited about walking the path once again and shared this piece of news with their fans, followers, and friends on social media. On Tuesday, August 16, Debina took to her Instagram account to make this exciting announcement. Debina posed with her husband Gurmeet holding their baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other while the actress flaunted the sonogram. The power couple wore stylish caps and Lianna had an adorable headband.

Debina Bonnerjee stated through her Instagram post that this pregnancy was unplanned and it has come as a surprise to them too. Her post read: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)" Mahhi Vij, Tina Datta, Tassnim Nerurkar, Tanvi Thakker, and many other actors from the industry congratulated the couple on this post.Fondly called Gurbina by the fans, they are expecting their first child together. The couple officially tied the knot in 2011 in the presence of family and friends. However, some reports claim that they exchanged vows way back in 2006 in a secret wedding ceremony.

