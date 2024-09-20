Guru Randhawa comes up with new song 'Rich Life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Singer Guru Randhawa on Friday released his new track 'Rich Life', which he created with international artiste Rick Ross.

The music video, set in the picturesque dunes of Dubai, showcases luxury and opulence, in line with the song's theme of living a "rich life."

On Collaborating with Rick Ross, Guru in a press note shared by the team representing the song, said, "An unforgettable journey working with incredible artists from the music industry - Rick Ross and DJ Shadow. Feeling excited and grateful for this opportunity. It's experimental yet something we feel the audience will instantly pick up. For me personally, the experience has been unforgettable and I am super stoked that the audience will get to witness it finally."

Take a look at the song

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAIDUuryLCw/?igsh=MXF4bWw1OHNmaTZnZQ%3D%3D

Meanwhile, Guru is also busy working on his acting projects. In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Nimrit Kaur in 'Shaunki Sardar'.

The film, produced under Guru Randhawa's own banner 751 Films and directed by Dheeraj Kedar Nath, promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining treat for the fans.

Speaking about her acting debut, Nimrit, in a press note shard by her team, said"It's an absolute honor to make my debut in a Punjabi film, especially alongside Guru Randhawa, who is such an icon in the industry. 'Shaunki Sardar' is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich culture and spirit of Punjab, and I couldn't have asked for a better project to begin this journey. I'm incredibly excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar!"

Currently, the shooting of 'Shaunki Sardar' is underway.

Earlier this year Guru made his acting debut with 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'.

Speaking with ANI, Guru revealed how he finally decided to step into acting.

The 'Patola' singer said, "I have watched so many movies and I felt like I can now take this responsibility to reach audience with something, which is promising, shows hardwork and efforts. And with the great script. When I decided to do acting, then I took some workshops. When we got Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, me and Saiee did workshops. There is a similarity in singing, acting and dancing, that's 'Sur'. Now this role proposed to me in this film, nobody can do better than me, this particular role because now I have done it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor