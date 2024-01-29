Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar's 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' new poster out, film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' on Monday unveiled the film's new poster and announced its official release date.

Directed by G Ashok, the film marks the acting debut of singer Guru Randhawa and also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa shared the poster that he captioned, "Love, laughter, and a dash of surprises await! Join Sirfira Majnu and Beautiful Laila on their unforgettable journey in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay #KKHJTeaserOutTomorrow."

The makers of the film will be unveiling the film's official teaser tomorrow.

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' is all set to hit the theatres on February 16.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a groovy party number 'Bottley Kholo' which received good responses from the audience.

'Bottley Kholo', the song is a peppy number filled with bling. It has been sung by Guru Randhawa, directed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics are by Starbog Loc.

Talking about the track Guru earlier shared, "Being a part of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been special since day one. 'Bottley Kholo' is a sneak peek into the amazing moments we've shared on the sets. Working with Meet Bros on this song and alongside such talented actors has made this journey truly special for me."

Meanwhile, talking about Saiee, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

She made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the action drama film 'Dabangg 3' and was also seen in the Pan-India film 'Major' opposite Adivi Sesh.

