Guru Randhawa to star in 'Shahkot', deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Singer Guru Randhawa, who is now trying his hand at acting, will soon be seen in a film titled 'Shahkot'.

In the film, Guru will be seen essaying the role of Iqbal Singh, a passionate Punjabi youth who is determined to venture abroad to fulfill his dreams.

Rajiv Dhingra, best known for his projects like 'Love Punjab' and 'Firangi', has come on board to direct the film.

Excited about 'Shahkot', Rajiv Dhingra said, "We endeavour to create a film that not only entertains but also resonates with audiences on a global scale. It's a story that speaks to the heart, exploring the timeless dilemma of love versus duty."

Guru also took to Instagram and shared his look from the film.

"Join the enchanting journey of 'Shahkot,' The Movie, a cinematic odyssey that explores the universal dilemma of love and duty," he captioned the post.

'Shahkot' will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024.

In the coming months, Guru will also be seen headlining the film ''Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' along with Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

