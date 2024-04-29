Gurucharan Singh Missing: Actor's Family Reacts to Marriage Rumours, Says...

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', has been missing since last 7 days. After meeting his parents in Delhi, he was going to return to Mumbai by flight. But they neither caught the flight nor went back home to Delhi. His father filed a missing complaint. It was said that he was supposed to get married but now his close relatives have revealed that they have no idea about Gurucharan Singh marriage. They added that his father is not in good condition.

In an interview to Indian Express, Gurucharan Singh's family said, "We don’t know where these reports are coming from. Gurucharan’s father is not in a position to speak, and that the family has no update on the case as of now."

It was also said that Gurucharan Singh was facing financial hardship. However, no official information has come out in this regard. Also, nothing is clear about their marriage. Gurucharan Singh's last location was Palam near Delhi house. He had withdrawn 7 thousand rupees from the ATM. But later his location was not traced. Police are currently searching for them.