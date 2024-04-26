Gurucharan Singh Missing: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Sodhi' Disappears, Father Lodges Complaint

Gurucharan Singh, the actor known for his role as former Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reportedly gone missing from Delhi. Singh was last seen at the Delhi airport, where he was expected to travel to Mumbai. However, he has neither reached Mumbai nor returned home since then. The complaint was lodged by Gurucharan's father.

The disappearance of Gurucharan Singh has raised significant concerns, especially given his age of 50 and his reported mental stability. Despite efforts to contact him, including calls to his phone, there has been no success in locating him.

A missing complaint filed by Gurucharan Singh's father read: "My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on April 22nd to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing!"

Singh's portrayal of Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' transcended mere acting; he became a cherished presence in Indian households through the television screen. His departure from the show was motivated by a desire to prioritize his family, particularly in light of his father's health struggles. Despite facing delays in payment clearance along with other cast members, Singh's impact on the show remained substantial, underscoring his dedication and contribution to its success.

