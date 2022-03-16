Gustaf Skarsgard lands a role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

'Vikings' fame Gustaf Skarsgard has bagged a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gustaf will play Hans Bethe, a German-American nuclear physicist who won the 1967 Nobel Prize in physics and was tasked by Oppenheimer to head up the T (Theoretical) division of the Manhattan Project.

'Oppenheimer' is based on Kai Bird's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy has been roped in to headline the project as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

