"Had to keep pausing it to tell my husband...": Katrina Kaif praises devar Sunny Kaushal for his performance in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : After watching her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal starrer 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', actor Katrina Kaif praised his performance and revealed that she kept pausing the film and was discussing it with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared picture of her television screen as she watched the film.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Loved....too much fun...Had to keep pausing it to tell my husband my theories about the plot... congratulations.. @taapseepannu too good. @jimmyshergill killed! @vikrantmassey brilliant as always @sunsunnykhez ahh you took me by surprise and after seeing this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar one can never imagine...promise never to bother you..."

Vicky, who attended the screening of his brother Sunny's latest release on Thursday night, took to Instagram and showered love on the film as he described it as a "mazedar watch."

"Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part... whatey mazzedaar watch. Don't miss it! Congrats team," he wrote.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021. It gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The film, directed by Jayprad Desai, features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the project is a collaboration between Netflix, T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Co-producing the film are Shiv Chanana and Kanika Dhillon, who is also the writer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi.

She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

