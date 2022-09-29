Hailey dishes out details about her sex life with Justin Bieber

Los Angeles, Sep 29 Model Hailey Bieber is an open book when it comes to her sex life with her pop-singer husband, Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old model didn't hold back in the latest episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast with host Alex Cooper, reports etonline.

When Cooper asks about the A-list couple's sex life, Hailey claims that she doesn't think "anybody cares" about the sex lives of married couples but is quickly assured this is not the case when it comes to the Biebers.

Noting that they tend to have sex at night more than in the mornings, Hailey also adds that no one has ever approached them about having a threesome, but that she's not interested.

"I think the second you make the decision to do that, there is never going back from that," she explains.

The conversation then goes into a discussion about favorite sex positions for the couple.

Hailey says their go-to positions are "always different" and are "definitely not missionary".

"I really like doggy style," she reveals.

As for turn ons, for Hailey, it's kissing.

"It can be so many different things. It can be a connection thing, it can be a physical thing. For me, kissing is a big deal," she shares.

"That's a big thing for me. It always has been, like, in my life before I was married."

As for Bieber, Hailey reveals: "The connection point is very important to him. We could literally be just like laying down talking before having a really fun conversation. That is really important for him."

Openness and honesty is a big part of what makes Hailey trust her popstar love.

"He's really honest, like brutally honest, overly honest," Hailey says of Justin.

"I could ask him about any person, any past girl and he'd be like, 'Oh yeah, this, this, this, and this'. He doesn't have a problem being explicit, and I think that made me trust him a lot because there's nothing I don't know."

In addition to her sex life, Hailey also confronts the rumours that she interfered with Justin's past relationship with Selena Gomez.

"No, not one time," she says when asked if she ever got together with Justin when he was with Selena.

"When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point... It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that."

A source told ET that Hailey "wanted to set the record straight once and for all" during her interview.

"She wanted to give people an idea as to who she really is and clear up any negativity or lies about her," the source says. "She is in a great place personally and with Justin."

"She has worked hard to get to a point where she feels very strong and comfortable to talk about herself openly and share her side of things. She understood there might be consequences and haters, but it was more of a personal decision for her to speak her truth. She felt like it was important to open up."

