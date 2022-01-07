Hairstylist Jawed Habib tenders apology for his spitting act on a woman's head

After facing huge backlash for spitting on a woman's head during one of his seminars in Uttar Pradesh, ace hairstylist Jawed Habib has now apologised for his act.

Jawed issued an apology statement through a video message, in which he stated that he spitted just to make the seminar "humourous".

"I just want to say one thing these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I am sorry," Jawed can be heard saying in the video.

For the unversed, on Thursday, a video went viral in which Jawed was seen using his spit to style the woman's hair.

In the clip, the woman is seen sitting on the stage on a salon chair while Jawed prepares to cut her hair while giving her hair tips. He says,"Baal gande hain. Kyun gande hain? Kyunki shampoo ka istemaal nahi hua hai (Hair are dirty. Why are they dirty? Because shampoo has not been used)."

He also said that if there is scarcity of water then spit can be used, saying which he spits on the woman's head. He justifies his act by saying,"is thook mein jaan hai (this spit has life)."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought action against Jawed.

( With inputs from ANI )

