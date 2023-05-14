Halle Bailey of 'The Little Mermaid' shares Beyonce's advice to deal with racism

Los Angeles, May 14 Rising Hollywood star Halle Bailey said that she is glad to have a bonafide Hollywood superstar like Beyonce on her side as she continues to find fame.

The 23-year-old actress and singer will soon be taking over the box-office as Ariel in a live version adaptation of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid', reports mirror.co.uk.

The lavish adaptation is set to hit screens later this month when fans will finally be able to see Halle swim, splash and sing her way through the iconic musical.

When her casting was announced back in July 2019, vile racist comments were directed towards Halle via social media.

Halle revealed that she was able to turn to a mega star for advice on how to handle the situation.

She said: "I had a private conversation with Beyonce who told me not to read the comments on any social media I post. It's kind of sad - but very good advice for your mental health."

"I started in the industry so young that mental health has always been something I have tried to prioritise."

Halle and her older sister Chloe have a special friendship with 41-year-old Beyonce who offered them a record deal after seeing them cover one of her songs on YouTube.

The sisters subsequently signed a six album deal with Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment record label - with Chloe releasing her debut album, In Pieces, earlier this year.

The duo previously released albums together under the moniker Chloe X Halle - with The Kids Are Alright released in 2018 and Ungodly Hour release in 2020.

After being snapped up by Beyonce when they were 15 and 16, Halle added that she is stunned she is able to call on the chart topping icon for creative advice.

The Little Mermaid also stars British actor Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as the villainous sea witch Ursula.

