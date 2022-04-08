Halle Berry shares anniversary post celebrating togetherness with boyfriend Van Hunt

Actor Halle Berry gave a shoutout to her musician boyfriend Van Hunt in celebration of their anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Halle shared a picture of two glasses of champagne and wrote, "On Wednesdays, we drink pink. happy anniversary VanO."

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. Earlier this month, Berry received the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television.

As per People magazine, during her speech, she mentioned the love and support that she has received from Hunt since they started dating.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me, You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true," Berry said.

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like, and so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me," she added.

Berry was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two parted ways in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and to singer-actor Eric Benet.

( With inputs from ANI )

