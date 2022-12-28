Hansika Motwani gives a sneak peek into her European honeymoon diaries

Actor Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya are currently enjoying their honeymoon period in Europe.

After sharing pictures and videos on Instagram Stories from their Christmas celebrations in Vienna, Hansika shared a glimpse of their trip to Budapest.

Hansika dropped an uber-cool video of her riding an e-scooter in Budapest in Hungary.

The new bride in the town looks gorgeous in a brown overcoat, blue denims that she paired with black boots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmoc6S5D0cW/?hl=en

In other pictures, Hansika is seen posing against the scenic bakgrounds.

Hansika and Sohael exchanged vows on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Although their wedding festivities were a private affair, many photos and videos have gone viral on social media. Talking about their D-day look, the beautiful bride wore a classic red lehenga while the groom complimented her look by opting for an ivory sherwani.

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are childhood friends and have been dating for several years.

Hansika debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and went on to be part of the blockbuster 'Koi Mil Gaya' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial 'Desamuduru'.

( With inputs from ANI )

