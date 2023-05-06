Hansika wraps up shoot for female-centric film 'Man' in Chennai

Chennai, May 6 Hansika Motwani has completed shooting for the last schedule of director Igore's Tamil film 'Man' in Chennai. The film is a thriller that talks about violence against women and the difficulties that they have been subjected to. Hansika plays a fashion designer a strong, independent and empowered woman.

The look is fierce and the shoot was very challenging. Speaking on the wrap of the film, Motwani said: "As the 'Man' shoot comes to an end, I must say this journey wasn't very easy, but it was definitely worth the effort. My character in the movie has many layers and it was an experience to play such a strong woman. I can't wait for the audience to see me play Nirmala. This movie is truly very special to me."

