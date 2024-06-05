'Happiest birthday my beautiful aunty': Disha Patani wishes Ayesha Shroff on her 47th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's wife and Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha who is celebrating her 47th birthday today, received a beautiful wish from actress Disha Patani.

Disha on Wednesday took to her Instagram Stories to drop an endearing sun-kissed photograph of Ayesha.

Extending her heart-warming wish, the 'Welcome To The Jungle' actress wrote, "Happiest b'day my beautiful aunty (accompanied by a flower emoji) Love you (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @ayeshashroff."

Meanwhile, on the work front Disha is gearing up for 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Earlier on Wednesday, makers took to their X account to announce the release date with a striking new poster, stating, "A new world awaits #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th."

The poster shows Prabhas, who plays Bhairava, standing tall on a mountain peak, accompanied by the words, "Everything is about to change."

'Kalki 2898 AD' boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 27 this year.

