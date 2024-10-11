Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Fans Gather Outside Superstar's Mumbai Residence Jalsa to Celebrate Actor's 82nd Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 82nd birthday today and fans of the Bollywood icon have begun gathering outside his residence, 'Jalsa,' in Mumbai to celebrate the special day. The megastar, who has captivated audiences for decades with his performances, remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Admirers from all walks of life have come together to express their love and admiration, holding banners, flowers, and gifts in honor of the legendary actor. Social media platforms are also flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes, celebrating his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fans begin gathering outside actor #AmitabhBachchan's residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, to wish him on his 82nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/okuiTINdbM — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024

On the work front, the actor is set to give fans a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On Friday, the actor will host Aamir Khan on his birthday special episode. In clips releasing from the sets episode, Amitabh and Aamir have exchanged a few stories about the veteran actor. A new promo released on the eve of Big B’s birthday, Amitabh was seen sharing a hilarious anecdote about getting drunk on bhang.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Amitabh revealed that on the occasion of Holi, he and his friends had a serving of bhang-infused papad. Post the celebrations, they decided to head out and watch a film. They got into their car and Amitabh took on the driver’s seat. While he thought he had reached a certain point, a police officer approached him and seemingly ‘stopped’ him. Amitabh has been tight-lipped about his birthday celebrations this year. Last year, he rang on his 81st birthday with his grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. They were joined by Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.



