Happy birthday life: Mira pens heartfelt birthday note for Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor is celebrating her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira showered love on her better half by dedicating him a special birthday note.

The 27-year-old shared a series of stunning pictures of the birthday boy. She also dug out a picture featuring the two from one of their tropical getaways.

"Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage... I love you," Mira captioned the post adding hashtags "#mineforever" and "#birthdaybumps."

The post accumulated thousands of comments from celebrities and the much-in-love couple's fans.

"Happiest birthday my fav," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "I was waiting for yours and @ishaankhatter birthday post for Shahid."

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 following which they welcomed two children - Zain and Misha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports drama 'Jersey'. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, will hit theatres on April 14.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid has several other projects in the pipeline including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

He also has 'Bull' in his kitty. The action film, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, will arrive in cinemas in April 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor