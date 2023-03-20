Happy birthday Rani Mukerji: Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, actor's best onscreen pairings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : R Mukerji who is considered one of the versatile actors of Bollywood has given outstanding performances in various films. From essaying strong and bold characters to rom-com roles.

She made her acting debut with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in 1997. R rose to stardom after the success of Karan Johar's directorial debut' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

As we all know Bollywood films are known for several things: their storylines, song-and-dance sequences and of course, the on-screen pairings of actors, which sometimes even define entire decades of cinema. As the actor will turn a year older on March 21, so let's look at the on-screen pairing of R which we wish to seen again in movies.

R Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan

R is one of the most well-known actresses who has worked with King Khan in several projects. People really enjoyed her chemistry with Shah Rukh in movies like 'Paheli', 'Chalte Chalte', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. She rose to fame as one of the best actresses who collaborated with the superstar on a number of films, and people adored their on-screen chemistry in all of them. She had a relatively short role in movies like 'Veer Zaara' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', but was a crucial part of the film.

R Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan

On-screen chemistry as a couple of R and Abhishek were so adored in movies like 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', and 'Yuva' that their fans wanted them to turn the from reel to real-life couple.

R Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan

R Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan gave several of the best rom-coms from the 2000s. Their endearing on-screen pairing used to dominate the genre. They were seen in films like 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Hum Tum', and 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic'. As a result of their on-screen chemistry, R and Saif were recently paired in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

R Mukerji and Salman Khan

How we can forget films like 'Baabul', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' and chemistry of R opposite none other than Salman Khan. R and Salman had a great bond on-screen and off-screen. But mostly in films they were seen as a 'romantic couple'.

R Mukerji and Aamir Khan

Do you remember this famous song 'Aati Kya Khandala'? This was from R and Aamir Khan's movie 'Ghulam' which created magic. The duo have not worked in many films but still counted in the list of on-screen couples. The last film that they worked in was 'Talaash' where she played the role of Aamir Khan's wife.

R Mukerji and Govinda

The audiences loved the romantic yet comic chemistry of R and Govinda on-screen. From 'Hadh Kar Di Aapne', 'Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai' to 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye', the duo gave commercial hit films. It's not surprising that R was one of Govinda's most popular co-stars ever.

Wishing the actor R Mukerji a very happy birthday!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor