Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Top 5 Films That You Shouldn't Miss

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the top actresses in Bollywood she is currently promoting her Netflix series Heeramandi. Today on June 2nd Dabanga girl is celebrating her birthday here are Sonakshi Sinha's top 5 movies:

1. Dabangg (2010) - Chulbul Pandey is a cop who has his own way of dealing with corruption. His detractor Cheddi Singh manages to create a rift between Chulbul and his step-brother and uses it to his advantage. This movie was Sonakshi Sinha's debut film.

2.Rowdy Rathore(2012) - Vikram Rathore, a brave police officer, dies at the hands of corrupt politicians. But his team replaces him with Shiva, a thief who happens to be his look-alike, in an attempt to catch the culprits. Sonakshi's role added flavor to film.

3.Mission Mangal (2019) - A group of scientists at ISRO battle in their personal and professional lives and work tirelessly towards their only motive, the Mars Orbiter Mission. This movie shows the problems faced by Indian woman scientist and how they overcomes that ands makes India proud.

4.Ittefaq (2017) - The story is about Dev, a police officer, investigates a double murder case that has two witnesses, Vikram and Maya, who are also the suspects. To find the truth, the officer starts interrogating them. The barter between Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha keeps audience hook till end.

5.Holiday (2014) - Virat, a soldier, accidentally bumps into a terrorist who plans to rip apart Mumbai with a series of bomb blasts. He then gathers his team to protect the city from the impending danger.

These movies showcase Sonakshi Sinha's versatility in different genres and her ability to work with various actors and directors in the Bollywood industry.