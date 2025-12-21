Happy Birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia! 5 Times the Powerhouse Performer Left Everyone Jaw Dropped with her Boss-Lady Fashion Stints

Tamannaah Bhatia and experimental fashion are old pals! And she enters an entirely different league when it comes to exuding boss-lady vibes in pantsuits, taking maximalist fashion a notch higher. On her birthday today, here’s looking at times she impressed everyone with power dressing.

Pink Feathered Drama

Tamannaah radiated silent power in a baby pink pant suit with feathered drama all across the edges of her sleeves and pants, spicing it up with just the right drama in a creation by Nadine Merabi. She covered her look with a layer of sophistication through fine jewellery by Anaash, sported a bold red lip and completed her ensemble with pink stilettos.

Sheer Black Power

Tamannaah suited up in a finely-tailored black coat and paired it with sheer, lacey black pants with feathered details all across - a fine creation by the Italian title Gretel Milano. Letting the outfit radiate sophisticated power, Tamannaah accessorised her look with a fine neckpiece that added just the right delicate touch.

White Maximalism

Tamannaah redefined maximalist fashion in a solid suit featuring high-waist ivory pants paired with a crisp white shirt and topped it off with an ivory coat. She amplified the outfit’s appeal by opting contemporary jewellery with a chunky golden neckpiece, a pearl neckpiece and drop earrings.

Polka & Striped Affair

Tamannaah showed how to slay in contrasting patterns by donning a black and white polka-dot pants and paired with a striped coat - a bold creation by the American fashion designer Sergio Hudson. She let the outfit radiate power by simply accessorising it with contemporary hooped earrings.

Brown Patterned Flair

Tamannaah struck a balance between fashion refinement and sophistication in a sleek brown patterned suit laden with golden buttons across her coat - a creation of Helen Anthony. She simply accessorised her look with chunky rings and selective jewellery, letting the outfit take centre stage.