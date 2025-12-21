Happy Birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia! 5 Times the Powerhouse Performer Left Everyone Jaw Dropped with her Boss-Lady Fashion Stints
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 21, 2025 08:16 IST2025-12-21T08:15:19+5:302025-12-21T08:16:07+5:30
Tamannaah Bhatia and experimental fashion are old pals! And she enters an entirely different league when it comes to ...
Tamannaah Bhatia and experimental fashion are old pals! And she enters an entirely different league when it comes to exuding boss-lady vibes in pantsuits, taking maximalist fashion a notch higher. On her birthday today, here’s looking at times she impressed everyone with power dressing.
Pink Feathered Drama
Tamannaah radiated silent power in a baby pink pant suit with feathered drama all across the edges of her sleeves and pants, spicing it up with just the right drama in a creation by Nadine Merabi. She covered her look with a layer of sophistication through fine jewellery by Anaash, sported a bold red lip and completed her ensemble with pink stilettos.
View this post on Instagram
Sheer Black Power
Tamannaah suited up in a finely-tailored black coat and paired it with sheer, lacey black pants with feathered details all across - a fine creation by the Italian title Gretel Milano. Letting the outfit radiate sophisticated power, Tamannaah accessorised her look with a fine neckpiece that added just the right delicate touch.
View this post on Instagram
White Maximalism
Tamannaah redefined maximalist fashion in a solid suit featuring high-waist ivory pants paired with a crisp white shirt and topped it off with an ivory coat. She amplified the outfit’s appeal by opting contemporary jewellery with a chunky golden neckpiece, a pearl neckpiece and drop earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Polka & Striped Affair
Tamannaah showed how to slay in contrasting patterns by donning a black and white polka-dot pants and paired with a striped coat - a bold creation by the American fashion designer Sergio Hudson. She let the outfit radiate power by simply accessorising it with contemporary hooped earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Brown Patterned Flair
Tamannaah struck a balance between fashion refinement and sophistication in a sleek brown patterned suit laden with golden buttons across her coat - a creation of Helen Anthony. She simply accessorised her look with chunky rings and selective jewellery, letting the outfit take centre stage.
View this post on Instagram
Open in app