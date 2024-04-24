Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Top 5 Must Watch Movies of The Versatile Actor

Varun Dhawan is a versatile actor who made his debut in Karan Johar's film Student of The Year. He gained instant fame from this movie and went on to portray various roles, showcasing different shades of his acting skills. Today on 24th April actor will be celebrating his 37th birthday let's have a look at his top 5 performances,

1. Badlapur (2015) - Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Badlapur Varun plays the role of Raghu, who loses his wife and son when two bank robbers steal their car in a bid to run. Devastated by the incident, Raghu decides to take revenge on the culprits, Liak and Harman, for killing his family.



2. October (2018) - Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this movie is about Dan and Shiuli are brought closer in an unexpected turn of events. Eventually, they develop feelings for each other and establish a bond unlike any other which leads to an internal awakening.



3. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)- This was the second movie of Alia and Varun Dhawan after SOFTY. In this movie Varun played role of lover boy to Alia who tries his level best.



4. Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018)-A film telling the journey of a tailor dreaming of starting his own business. This movie is quite different from Varun's previous roles.

5.Judwaa 2 (2017)- Varun Dhawan quirky and playful nature was seen in this movie. Varun played double role, which was loved by audience. This movie was remake of Salman Khan's movie Judwaa directed by his own father David Dhawan.

Talking about upcoming movie he is currently working on 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' a thriller series with south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This Series is an Indian version of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel: Honey Bunny. The first look of this movie is also out.