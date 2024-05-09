Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: List of Actor's Upcoming Films

Today south Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda who is trending because of his recent launch movie "The Family Star". The actor is celebrating his 35 birthdays. Vijay who is known for his blockbuster role in film 'Arjun Reddy' has bunch of film lined up or his fans.

VD12

Vijay Deverakonda is set to reunite with director Gautham Tinnanuri for a yet-to-be-titled project, tentatively referred to as VD12. The film is expected to be a pan-Indian action thriller, marking Vijay's first role as a police officer. It is slated for release in 2024, promising an intense and action-packed experience for audiences.

Jana Gana Mana

The actor will also feature in director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. This film is said to be a patriotic action drama, with Vijay portraying a strong and intense character. While the release date has yet to be announced, expectations are high for this collaboration.

Project with Ravi Kiran

Vijay has reportedly agreed to star in a script by director Ravi Kiran, who made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Raja Varu Rani Garu. This project is rumored to be a gangster drama with a unique twist in Vijay's characterization. Although still in the early stages of development, this project is one to watch.

Untitled Project with Sukumar

Vijay Deverakonda was initially set to collaborate with director Sukumar for a new film, but the project was put on hold due to scheduling conflicts. However, there are rumors that the project might be revived in the future, suggesting that fans could still see this highly anticipated collaboration come to life.

Hero

Another rumored project for Vijay is a film titled Hero, directed by Anand Annamalai. Described as a multilingual action entertainer, the film has generated buzz among fans. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

With such a diverse lineup, Vijay Deverakonda is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian film industry in the coming years. His fans are eagerly awaiting these projects, each offering a unique perspective on the actor's talent and versatility.