Happy Feet: Kruti Mahesh opens up on choreographing Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida'

Mumbai, Feb 17 With the dance number 'Dholida' picturised on Alia Bhatt for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the choreographer behind the song Kruti Mahesh shares her experience of creating the magic on-screen.

Kruti said, "Dholida has been an amazingly divine experience. Having grown up watching SLB sir's films, the songs have always attracted me. It has been a blessing for me to have choreographed for an entire SLB film. I learn from sir every time I work with him."

She further added, "The first thing that Sanjay sir said was it has to be Gangu's Garba, authentic to the dance form and yet, throw light upon Gangu's madness. I am glad about how the song has come out because the trance that we saw on-screen through Alia, was not just her, but a team effort and the presence of something completely divine."

Sharing her experience of working with Alia, she said, "Alia is a wonderful person. My team, along with the dancers, the costume team, camera team, have truly brought together what I can proudly call a masterpiece. Special mention to the steady camera operator, who captured the last shot extremely well."

Kruti earlier choreographed Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar', 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan and 'Holi' in 'Padmaavat', and 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer' to mention a few.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases in theatres on February 25.

