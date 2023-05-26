'Happy New Year' reunion at IIFA, Farah Khan shares pics

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : Get ready for the 23rd edition of the prestigious award show IIFA, which is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi. And our hosts of the show are all set for the event. On Friday, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a glimpse of a mini-reunion of 'Happy New Year'.

Farah took to Instagram handle and dropped pictures featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

In the first picture, Trio can be seen posing for the camera.

And the next photo is all about fun banter between Farah and Abhishek.

Farah can be seen keeping her hands on Abhishek's mouth and giving goofy expressions.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The gang is back!!! Just love these 2.. n if u think my ensemble is weird its bcoz i was literally taken mid sleep frm my room for this Happy new Year reunion! @boman_irani @bachchan this was the best.. tho 1 of u talks toooo much.. see pic 2."

On Thursday, B-town members including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi kick-started the IIFA 2023 journey with a press conference.

IIFA Rocks' hosts Farah Khan and RajKummar Rao also came on stage and expressed their happiness.

Farah said, "IIFA is a real example of a worldwide phenomenon that not only recognises and honours the excellence of Indian cinema on a global scale but also offers the entire film industry a terrific opportunity. Personally, I am overjoyed to host IIFA Rocks once again."

The mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor