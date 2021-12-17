Happy to celebrate 36th birthday with my parents: Adivi Sesh

Time spent with family is worth every second. 'Goodachari' fame Adivi Sesh, who turned a year older on Friday, is extremely happy as he rang in his birthday with his mother and father after a long time.

"I am a low-key person. I don't celebrate birthdays in a grand way. I am happy that my mom and dad are with me this year. I am spending my special day with them and this thing means a lot to me. Earlier they were in the United States and due to pandemic I could not meet them for a long time," Adivi told .

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adivi is waiting for the release of his film 'Major', which is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Also, he has signed two huge pan India films. One film is slated to be a mind-bending spy thriller, and the other one is an official remake of an Oscar-winning film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor