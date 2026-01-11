HAQ Charms Alia Bhatt: Actress Praises Yami Gautam Dhar’s Performance, Calls It “One of My Top Female Performances of All Time”

Junglee Pictures’ HAQ has been making the right noise ever since it landed on Netflix after a successful theatrical run. And now, Alia Bhatt has joined the long list of admirers praising the film as well as Yami Gautam Dhar’s performance in a daring film inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgement. After watching the film, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star called herself a ‘Yami fan’ and lauded her drive of delivering one of the finest female performances of all time.

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time.” She further revealed that she personally called Yami Gautam to congratulate her for the film and expressed the desire to watch more of her work.

“As I mentioned over the phone too…am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all,” she added. Yami Gautam responded to Alia Bhatt's sweet praise on her Instagram stories. "It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt and honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one each other...celebrating this empowerment today & everyday!!!" she wrote. In addition to Alia Bhatt, several other personalities from the film fraternity as well as the political realm also heaped praise for bringing this daring narrative to the fore.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, HAQ is inspired by the landmark judgement. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Dhar and also features debutant Vartika Singh, and powerhouse performers Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady.

The film explores themes of the Uniform Civil Code, Triple Talaq, and gender equality before the law. Currently streaming on Netflix, HAQ is written by Reshu Nath, and is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.