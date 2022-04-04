'Har Phool Ki Mohini' tells love story of Haryanvi boy and south Indian girl

Mumbai, April 4 After 'Choti Sarrdaarni' got over, Amal Sehrawat decided to take a break. The actor had his own reasons to do so. Talking about it, he shares how an incident in his personal life changed things for him.

"So after 'Choti Sarrdaarni', I had to move back to Delhi because in the last six months, while I was shooting the show, I lost my father to Covid and my mom was not keeping well. She couldn't take that shock. So my wife, son and I shifted back to Delhi to take care of my mom and then we finally convinced her to move with us to Mumbai. She finally agreed, so all are back in Mumbai. Also, I was extensively busy sorting our property issues that started after the sudden demise of my father," he says.

Amal's father breathed his last during the first wave of Covid in June 2020. The loss was difficult for him to handle.

"I was shattered but when somehow I managed to stand up, another challenge came up. My mother's health deteriorated and the property issues also cropped up. So it took me a while to get into action and now I'm back," he adds.

The actor is doing another show with the makers of 'Choti Sarrdaarni' called 'Har Phool Ki Mohini', Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar. And, he sounds quite excited talking about it.

"I'm doing a show with the same production house and I'm very grateful to Rajesh sir, Pradeep sir and Bharti maam of Colors TV for keeping their faith in me. My manager Rupesh Sonar also plays a vital role in getting me this show. He's the only one who pushed me and also informed them that I am back in town and ready to start working," he said.

"This is a very nice show. It's a love story of a Haryanvi boy and a south Indian girl. So the audience will get to see two flavours of India in one story, and Haryanvi and south Indian cultures coming together will make for an entertaining journey. There is a strong message through humour and drama."

Amal plays the character of Santok in the show. "Santok is a mature guy. He has got a lot of stability in his life, and he is not impulsive at all. He thinks, takes time and then reacts and always tries to strike out a balance between his family and outsiders," the actor talks about his character.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor