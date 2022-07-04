Hard work and wait is finally paying off for me: Shefali Shah

Shefali is riding high on back to back successes and her latest 'Jalsa', with another power pact actress Vidya Balan, is getting raving reviews from across the globe. From exhilarating successes and exhausting promotions, Shefali is enjoying her journey. In an exclusive tete-a-tete with Lokmat Times, she speaks about her film, working with Vidya and her longing to act in more love stories.



Back to back successes. All of sudden you have become the most bankable actor. How does it feel?

I feel gratified that all the work I have put in over the years is paying off, not only work but the wait is paying off. I am finally doing what I want to do. I am being a part of films where I belong to the core and not just periphery be it lead or parallel lead. I have always been trusted and respected as a bankable actor but now it has started to convert into the kind of work I want to do.

Two powerful female leads, what was your reaction when you were offered this role?

The moment I read the script I said yes. The story, the script, the role, the director and then Vidya, I couldn't have asked for anything better, the entire package was there. I am so proud I am part of this film.

'Jalsa' is being dubbed as a “genre bending” and “authentic” film that is “beyond the conventional norms of cinema.” Your take?

I don't think any one of us went out of our way to create something different. Director Suresh Triveni had such vivid and blinding pictures of the film in his head. Such a film comes from a ridiculous amount of passion. We trusted Suresh blindly on this film that's why it is what it is. I haven't seen a film like this.

We have been seeing the impact on OTT on so many lives. Will we be seeing Bollywood movies upping its game too?

It has already upped its game, there are films like 'Badhai Ho', 'Tumhari Suru', 'URI' which were content-driven without a conventional hero or heroine. It has not changed head over heels, but conventional Bollywood cinema is a tradition in our country and it is not going to go away. There is an audience for every kind of cinema.



How was it working with Vidya? How was the chemistry on the sets of Jalsa?

We all love Vidya, I admire her tremendously, as an actor and as a person. When you have such a brilliant actor in front of you, it just makes you better. I have to say this for the entire cast, it was a rare combination of a brilliant cast.

Unfortunately, Vidya and I didn't have a lot of scenes together. I would have loved to dwell into her mind and see how she works but it wouldn't have been possible because we had just a few, though very intense scenes together and both the characters don't have a camaraderie and a lot of discomfort between them. However, I have gotten to know her better since our promotions started. She is amazing, she is genuine, she is real and I just adore her.

Do criticisms bother you, how do you handle it?

Everybody has a need to be liked, but I understand I can't please everyone. I respect people's opinion, their right to make choices. But, I don't have to marry them or adopt them or take them home. Doesn't mean if something makes sense I will not ponder over it but it is not going to shatter me. I am blessed to be appreciated and loved so much. Criticism from my family, I will take seriously.

Will we see you doing a film like ‘Once Again’.

I want to do romantic films but no one is listening to me. I am a sucker for romance and I am dying to do a love story.

Your last series Human was a huge success, but your character was very complex. How do you get out of a character like that as a person?

You dont wanna take a character like Gauri Nath home. When I am doing a role, I am completely submerged. It never leaves my mind. Doesn't mean If I am doing a scene where I am screaming and shouting, I will do the same once the scene is over, but it never leaves my mind. Luckily I haven't jumped from one set to another, not shooting simultaneously, so I can afford to be lost in one character.



Along with back-to-back releases, you are also doing a lot of film promotions, is it exhausting? How do you maintain your fitness level amidst all of it?

It is more exhausting than shooting a film. I respect actors who are dressing up and doing this, where I am someone who will put on a white shirt and denims and just go in front of the camera. I haven't done aggressive promotions earlier. My first aggressive promotion was with 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and I was like I am never going to do this, but then there was 'Delhi Crime' and 'Ajeeb Dastaan'. I have an incredible team with me, who works very hard with me to look the way I do. However, 'Jalsa' promotion we enjoyed a lot, because we were together on the ground. It was a banter. For the last two years, we have been doing it online, which was lonely.



How is working with Vipul different from working with others?

The only thing different is we are husband and wife, we can take liberty with each other which is okay with us. But with others, it might be perceived wrong so I just have to be more careful around them. Respect goes without saying, whether it's my husband or someone else, it goes for each and every person on the sets.



What does your team mean to you?

I am because of them. They are my happy place, they mean the world to me.