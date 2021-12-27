Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic expecting their second child?

Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrated Christmas in a lavish manner. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic also took their social media and gave a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations with the family. In the pics, Natasa and Hardik were seen posing with Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma, their pooches and the entire family. The actress looked stunning in her magenta coloured velvet dress. She had completed her look with silver hairband and silver heels while Hardik complemented her well with a white shirt and denims.

As their pics are going viral on social media, fans have been wondering Natasa is expecting her second child. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Agastya brother or sister on the way”. Another user wrote, “Is she pregnant???” For the uninitiated, Natasa and Hardik are proud parents of a one year old son Agastya and they are often seen sharing his pics on social media. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife, Serbian model, actress and dancer Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their baby boy Agastya during the coronavirus lockdown in July, 2020. Before that, they had also married in an intimate ceremony after announcing engagement on January 1.

